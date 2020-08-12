Project xCloud: here's how to access the Open Beta on Android

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Starting today, Microsoft has finally made available the open beta of its cloud gaming platform, Xcloud, free for anyone with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

To access the open beta you will need to meet some basic basic requirements, namely owning one smartphone or tablet with Android operating system, the only one to support xCloud currently, after Apple's refusal to bring it to iOS devices, and be subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service. In case you do not have an active subscription, we remind you that new users have the possibility to activate a month of subscription to the service at the special price of € 1, instead of € 12.99 (remember, however, that at the end of the first month of trial will activate automatic billing at the standard price).

After making sure you have everything you need to access the beta, go to the Google Play Store and download the application Xbox Game Pass Beta. Once installed, log in using your Microsoft account on which the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is active, after which the application should show you the ability to select, among the various platforms, the Cloud.

Once this is done you will be redirected to the Project xCloud home, where you can view the list of available games, which includes a total of 39 titles, which will be progressively increased both before and after the release of the service on the market. Within the open beta we can find the main Microsoft exclusives, such as Halo 5: Guardians, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5 and the two Ori, but also many cross-platform games, such as A Plague Tale: Innocence. While we know that the list of available titles will continue to grow both before launch and after, these may still continue to be different from the main Xbox Game Pass catalog.

We remind you that the definitive release date for the cloud gaming service of the Redmond house is set for next September 15th.