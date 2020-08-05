Project xCloud, headphones and controllers: new Xbox-licensed peripherals revealed

Share it:

In addition to the announcement of the official launch date of Project xCloud, Microsoft also takes care to present all the Xbox licensed devices that will be available between mid-September and late 2020 for those who want to improve their gaming experience through controllers and various accessories.

While reminding users of the ability to use the Xbox One controller official and the PS4 DualShock 4 Since the opening of the servers of the "version 1.0" of Project xCloud, Microsoft has decided to work closely with some of the most established manufacturers of video game accessories in the world to further expand the offer destined for the community that looks with interest at xCloud .

The first accessory presented by the Redmond house is the model Designed for Xbox of the Razer Kishi, the now famous mobile controller announced at CES 2020. In this new version, the pad will boast the Xbox button, clickable analogs and a low latency USB-C connection. The new Project xCloud and Xbox themed model of the Razer Kishi will go on sale in the US for $ 99.99.

The British company PowerA instead unveils its range of peripherals Designed for Xbox (available in some selected markets) represented by MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip 2 for Xbox One controllers from $ 14.99 and new MOGA XP5-X Plus from 69.99 dollars (a pad with a "classic" form factor and equipped with a clip to hook the smartphone) e MOGA XP7-X Plus from $ 99.99 (this is an "extensible" and double-shell controller that allows you to hook onto large tablets and smartphones), available at the end of the year.

The roundup of Xbox and Project xCloud licensed peripherals continues with the branded products 8BitDo like the updated version of the Mobile Gaming Clip for the $ 14.99 Xbox One controller and the Designed for Xbox reissue of the already popular $ 44.99 SN30 Pro compact controller for Android, a small pad but equipped with all the main keys (including the two analog sticks) of the "major" controllers, as well as software to remap the buttons and an integrated clip.

Looking forward to getting to know Xbox licensed products from companies like Nacon, the closure of the special dedicated to xCloud accessories is entrusted to the Danish company Steelseries and his Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox, a high-performance gaming headset that is characterized by the presence of a USB-C dongle for Android, a technology-based noise canceling software Clearcast and the same speakers that characterized the Arctis 9X line. The SteelSeries headphones designed for Xbox and game streaming from the Redmond house are already available on the US Microsoft Store at a price of $ 99.99. We look forward to knowing the price, the marketing window and the shops where it will be possible to buy in Italy the Designed for Xbox controllers and accessories to be used with Project xCloud games.