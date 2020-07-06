Project xCloud: does the announcement of the 8BitDo controller reveal the launch date of the service?

Share it:

The Verge journalist Tom Warren shows the very first images of the Project xCloud mobile controller designed by 8BitDo in collaboration with Microsoft.

The device in question was made by the well-known manufacturer of video game accessories through a close collaboration with the Redmond house. The 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro model is already available in pre-order on the Amazon USA pages at price of $ 44.99, in a bundle that also includes the clip to hook the pad to your favorite mobile device.

The marketing of the controller is scheduled for September 21, 2020, a date which, according to Tom Warren, does not refer to the timing of launch of the Project xCloud service after the current beta testing phase that is involving a slice of the Xbox user. On social networks and on the main industry forums, however, many believe that the release of Sn30 Pro could take place coinciding with the opening in late September of cloud gaming service tied to Microsoft's Project xCloud.

In any case, the little one 8BitDo Bluetooth controller is designed to be compatible with all Android smartphones and tablets, boasts aaverage autonomy of about 18 hours and presents a USB-C port for charging the internal battery, a clip with adjustable positioning and a software to customize the mapping of the buttons and adjust the sensitivity of analog and side triggers, with the additional possibility of quickly recording and scrolling between mapping profiles through a special button.