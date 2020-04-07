Project xCloud arrives in Spain on Android devices

Share it:

After a few months of testing in territories such as the United States, it is our turn in Europe to start testing Project xCloud, Microsoft's revolutionary cloud gaming technology that reaches several countries on our continent including Spain.

Specifically, the registers have been opened at:

Spain

Belgium

Denmark

France

Finland

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Sweden

To register and opt to receive an invitation to try the Microsoft cloud game on your mobile device, simply go to this link and fill out the required form.

The company has assured that they will begin to send invitations when the pandemic situation caused by COVID-19 allows it, since now multiple services have committed to reduce internet traffic so as not to saturate the network and not harm those who need to study or work from home connected.

Project xCloud allows you to run compatible Xbox One video games only with a mobile phone connected to the internet. All you need is a bluetooth-compatible console controller (the early models weren't) and an invitation to test the service.

It requires a 5G network and the App Xbox Game Streaming application to start enjoying what Microsoft considers the future of video games and that it has all the ballots to take over the emerging market for cloud gaming if they manage to offer a service. at a fair price with a full catalog and a comfortable gaming experience.

Tonight we will have a new Inside Xbox and that could translate into news about xCloud, as well as news about future Xbox One games, new arrivals on Xbox Game Pass and hopefully any news regarding Xbox Series X.