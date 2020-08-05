Project xCloud arrives in mid-September on the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: here are all the news

Share it:

Kareem Choudhry of Microsoft announces the official launch date of Project xCloud and illustrates in detail all the contents expected for those who will access the service via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

In outlining the strategy of the Redmond house for game streaming on mobile systems, the Corporate Vice President of Project xCloud explains that "our vision is to give you the opportunity to play the titles you prefer, with the people you want, wherever you are".

Using feedback from users who are participating in the public preview of Project xCloud, Choundhry describes the beginning of xCloud's "phase 1.0" as "the next important step of our vision". The official opening of the Project xCloud servers will take place on September 15: the service will be available in 22 countries, including theItaly, and will be accessible to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers at no additional cost.

Starting from September 15th, it will therefore be possible to access over 100 video games the Game Pass digital game library for PC and console, including Minecraft Dungeons, Tell Me Why, Grounded, Wasteland 3, Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, Destiny 2, Sea of ​​Thieves and Yakuza Kiwami 2. All new video games developed by Xbox Game Studios, moreover, will land from the day of launch on Project xCloud. More information on the titles available from September 15 will be communicated close to the opening date of the servers.

THE xCloud serverthey will also "dialogue" with those of Xbox One, Windows 10 PC and, in the future, Xbox Series X in order to provide aunified experience between unlockable achievements, data of your game profile, list of friends, controller settings and progress made in the individual titles. In this regard, Choundhry points out how "you can continue your Gears 5 campaign while on the go and you cannot physically access your home console, or maybe complete a Raid to Destiny 2 with your friends or with a brother in the same room, with him playing on TV and you accessing servers via xCloud ".

To offer additional opportunities to its fans, Microsoft has partnered with companies like Razer, PowerA, 8BitDo is Nacon to create peripherals specially designed for xCloud and game streaming. Full launch support will also be guaranteed for the launch Xbox One controller with Bluetooth Wireless et al PS4 DualShock 4.

The current beta testing phase will continue untilSept. 11, while as regards the "1.0" edition of Project xCloud for Android mobile systems, the simultaneous release is expected for September 15 on the Google Play Store, Samsung Galaxy Store and, in South Korea, One Store.