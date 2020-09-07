Entertainment

Project Scard: announced the new anime from the authors of [K]

September 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
GoHands is not a very famous company in the animation industry although the studio counts in its catalog the production of an extremely famous series such as [K], an anime dedicated to a battle between 7 mighty kings and their respective clans. Recently the company returned with a new project, Project Scard.

After flop totale di Hand Shakers, collapsed in a technical sector to say the least mediocre, GoHands is preparing to launch its latest original anime for the winter season 2021. Project Scard: Scar on the Prater was born from an idea by the authors of [K], certainly the most popular work of the company which boasts, among other things, two television seasons linked by a film. In this regard, you can find our review of the first series on Netflix in our dedicated article.

The story is set in Tokyo’s “Akatsuki special ward”, a lawless place following a rebellion that has plunged the district into utter chaos. To maintain the precarious order there are three different organizations, Helios, Artemis e the Public Safety Office with their “Scard”. They are nothing more than agents branded with a mysterious tattoo that gives them extraordinary powers. The anime, therefore, will debut next January 2021.

But speaking of recent announcements, did you know that Crunchyroll recently presented the television adaptation of Shenmue?

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

