Project Scard: announced the new anime from the authors of [K]

GoHands is not a very famous company in the animation industry although the studio counts in its catalog the production of an extremely famous series such as [K], an anime dedicated to a battle between 7 mighty kings and their respective clans. Recently the company returned with a new project, Project Scard.

After flop totale di Hand Shakers, collapsed in a technical sector to say the least mediocre, GoHands is preparing to launch its latest original anime for the winter season 2021. Project Scard: Scar on the Prater was born from an idea by the authors of [K], certainly the most popular work of the company which boasts, among other things, two television seasons linked by a film. In this regard, you can find our review of the first series on Netflix in our dedicated article.

The story is set in Tokyo’s “Akatsuki special ward”, a lawless place following a rebellion that has plunged the district into utter chaos. To maintain the precarious order there are three different organizations, Helios, Artemis e the Public Safety Office with their “Scard”. They are nothing more than agents branded with a mysterious tattoo that gives them extraordinary powers. The anime, therefore, will debut next January 2021.

