Project REsistance: Capcom illustrates the contents of the Resident Evil 3 multiplayer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On the occasion of an interview granted to Famitsu, the authors of Capcom Peter J. Fabiano and Masao Kawada shared new information on Project REsistance, the multiplayer experience of Resident Evil 3 which will run parallel to the main campaign of this highly anticipated Remake current- January

From the pages of the popular Japanese gaming site and newspaper, the two authors who are contributing to the development of RE3 confirm that Project REsistance will represent an experience in its own right, with game mechanics, modes and approaches completely different from those that will affect the singleplayer sector.

The other food for thought offered by Capcom representatives regards the contents of Resident Evil REsistance: according to Fabiano and Kawada, since the launch of Resident Evil 3 its asymmetric multiplayer compartment will include multiple maps inside, each with its own particular layout and dynamic elements of the scenario that will emphasize the teamwork of those who will have to escape the creatures thrown at him by the Mastermind.

The launch of Resident Evil 3, and therefore of Project REsistance, is scheduled for 3rd April on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. In another interview, Capcom also confirmed that Resident Evil 3 Remake will have more unreleased content than RE2.