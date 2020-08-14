Project Power, the review of the new Netflix original film

Share it:

Among the streets of New Orleans is shooting a new drug. It's sexy, futuristic, coveted and experimental. In pills, not pills. Nothing to do with the "buzz"synthetic drugs or psychotropic drugs and not even with the heavy relief of opiates, however. There is talk of something revolutionary that seems straight out from a comic by Grant Morrison, Tom King or Mark Millar.

A drug that is not addictive but which no one, once tried, can do without. Its film is like the glass shell of a small light bulb. Its color is a bright, captivating, shining orange. There is no dust inside.

He thought about taking her to town a mysterious organization who has chosen New Orleans as the test theater for this sensational product. He summoned the best pushers in the metropolis, delivering it to them for free with a single request: sell as much as possible. One of them, Newt (Machine Gun Kelly), is incredulous: "Impossible", he says. The financier (Rodrigo Santoro) reassures him:"It's all true"He opens the briefcase, takes a pill and presents it to him: is Power. Literally. Synthesized, packaged and illegally distributed to human guinea pigs. The purpose? Test it. The effects? All to be discovered, even for a father looking for his daughter, for a young and problematic rapper and for a policeman who is all head, courage and distinctive. For this it is called Project Power.

A tasty recipe

Write down this name: Mattson Tomlin. You'll hear about it for a couple of projects produced by Seth Rogen, for the adaptation of Mega Man and especially for The Batman co-written with Matt Reeves. A career, his, happily blossomed almost out of nowhere last year, during the reworking of the cinecomic screenplay with Robert Pattinson. Thirty years just turned with so many hopes ahead and so many titles to achieve, but it all started primarily with this Project Power, one spec script (written without commission) tailored to showcase his creative abilities and his knowledge of pop culture.

And it must be admitted: talent, intelligence and ambition are there to sell, even if to be scorned.

For Project Power, Tomlin blatantly did man low of various and evident inspirations, starting from comics Marvel (Cap, Extremis and so on) or from the pilot of Agents of SHIELD, up to Limitless or also – indirectly – ad Unbreakable. He took them, opened them and threw them into a cauldron with that extra bit of inventiveness and a few sprinkles of personality, just to give a cinematic identity to his recipe, and to taste it is genuinely "savory", rich, tasty.

In fact, the film appears as an inviting mix of genre that gravitates in the mega-orbit of cinecomics, in free and perpetual fall like a satellite. It does not even try to want to be anything else and is particularly aware of its entity and its presence.

It is a series B title produced, however, with the means of series A, which has some concrete ambitions in its mission to entertain and have fun as a gender outsider, never forgetting good writing as the basis for doing well.

To be clear: the story of Project Power is nothing striking, but it is in usage that Tomlin and directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman (Nerve, Viral) they make dialogues and characters that trace the full potential of the project, which exudes character even in the most angular parts, as if it were a Crank weakened by its dynamic eccentricity and recalibrated for a modern market more open to the concept of super power.

The same concept that the film then compacts and packs in a pill and pushes its characters down the throat, making them live the dream of every nerd.

Five minutes like the Hulk … or maybe not?

It works like this: you activate the pill, swallow it and the rest is a surprise. We could get inflamed like The Human Torch, become indestructible like Superman, strong and wild like Hulk. It is a question of the organism's response, which could also betray the body and opt for a monumental explosion. Should the first and most hoped-for option be realized, the effect would still be lasting: five minutes per "smash everything"or who knows, maybe enjoy the privilege of invisibility.

All the sense of Project Power is however enclosed in a single question: what are you willing to risk for 5 minutes of pure power? It is the same question that arises for exampleAgent Frank portrayed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, returning to a more lively cinema later Sin City – A woman to kill for. It also does Jamie Foxx as Art, the most intriguing of the actor in years now. The young woman is also with them Robin, true protagonist of the film in which we find the good Dominique Fishback.

There is in her the decadent charm of a promising but disillusioned youth, weakened by an unpunished society where the only thing that matters is Power, it happens always in the hand – or in the body – of those who already have it. But the Power goes beyond the super, the classism, the race: it comes from within, it is part of us and we decide what to do with it and how to shape it.

It is the great and derivative responsibility created by Stan Lee for Spider-Man, to shape or destroy, even this manipulated with good ability by Tomlin to be insightful in an unpretentious gender context but impactful.

Even in the staging, since Joost and Schulman have treasured their Nerve, lengthening the perspective and working more elaborately from the point of view of the construction of some sequences (the pursuit of Art, the long shot in the center) and the use of special effects.

Net of the positives, Project Power presents however a couple of burrs in the assembly – especially of correlation – and in the internal framework of the narrative, which perhaps focuses too much on superficial and not optimally valued moments and little instead on the real content of the genre.

For example, he could have moved much more within the action, perfectly counterbalancing the dialogue scenes without wasting too much time in any kind of obviousness (one day we will talk about the use of sea ports as battle arenas), but this is perhaps a vision too subjective of the direction of the work, which in its generality it is congenial and fairly satisfying. To stay on the subject, dosed just right so as not to blow everything but certainly not synthesized starting from the DNA of Captain America. A nice trip without addiction.