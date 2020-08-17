Project Power, Jamie Foxx's powers in the Netflix movie explained well

Share it:

As you can also read more in depth in our review of Project Power, the new original film Netflix tells of a new pill containing synthesized and ready-to-use power, capable of giving incredible superpowers to its patrons "drug", although completely surprising.

In a scene from the film with Jamie Foxx is Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the screenwriter Mattson Tomlin (The Batman) explains how the selection of the powers deriving from taking the pill is of an animal nature, that is, coming from the synthesis of the abilities of chameleons, fish, birds and so on. These manifest themselves in selected individuals in terms of the organism's response, while others, unable to read and hold those skills, are killed even by a single use.

The protagonist, Art alias The Major interpreted by Jamie Foxx, learns during the first closed experimentation of the Pill that he has the powers of one of the most dangerous and lethal beings in the animal kingdom: the gun shrimp, a very tiny creature with absolutely fantastic predatory abilities.

Through its modified claw, the gun shrimp is able to produce shock waves similar to bullets with which it stuns its prey. The noise produced it can also exceed 200 db and can be felt even under water. Quickly closing the larger claw creates a high speed containing water jet cavitation bubbles, and due to the negative pressure with respect to the surrounding water, these bubbles implode creating a shock wave that stuns or kills any prey close by.

Not bad, huh?