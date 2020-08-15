Project Power is on Netflix, our review and the opinion of the international press

Share it:

It is now available on Netflix Project Power, action thriller with a strong comic imprint written by Mattson Tomlin (co-writer of The Batman) which stars Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Dominique Fishback.

The film received a mostly positive reception, as evidenced by the Rotten Tomatoes score of 71%. Before discovering the comments of the international press, however, we remind you that you can read our opinion in the Project Power review on the pages of Everyeye.

Here are some excerpts from overseas reviews:

Sean O'Connell (CinemaBlend): "The film takes comic clichés and applies them to a gritty and dirty crime thriller, giving its story an elegant coat of paint that results in a refined and fun night at the movies."

David Rooney (The Hollywood Reporter): “It would be easy enough to pinpoint Project Power's plot holes and trace the inspirations of many of its ideas in past movies or comics. But there's a long line of hits that have met with public appreciation despite allegations of lack of originality. "

Robert Daniels (IGN): "Project Power lacks the potential of its most relevant themes and the intriguing concept of rethinking superhero narrative in an exaggerated way. The rhythm is dragged along by messy and limping action scenes, and by overly stylized visual choices. The setting of New Orleans is wasted, while the concept of the film fails to emerge with the desired intensity. "

Kate Erbland (IndieWire): "There's a lot of stuff for just one movie, and Project Power just can't bring its best ideas to life and keep their premise."

Leah Greenblatt (Entertainment Weekly): "Despite the mundane parts and the roughly 17 attempts at conclusion, Project Power somehow manages to suspend your disbelief and your imaginary biochemistry degree, and let you enjoy the ride."

Have you already seen the film? Let us know what you think in the comments area.