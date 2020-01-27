Project Dreadnought: Mara and Hellblade 2 will be revolutionary games according to Ninja Theory

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Ninja Theory founder and boss, Tameem Antoniades, spoke on the pages of GQMagazine.uk to talk about the ambitions nurtured by the British software house with nextgen games such as Senua's Saga Hellblade 2 and Project Mara, made starting from the vision known as "Project Dreadnought" .

During an interview which, it should be noted, was granted several days before the official announcement of Project Mara, Antoniades explained that with the video games related to Project Dreadnought Ninja Theory authors point to "to redefine the very concept of entertainment, or even that of reality. It will be a new means of communication, probably the last new means because we cannot get closer to reality. I will complete it, and soon after I think I will leave ".

Even without going into the merits of the game dynamics, ofnarrative experience and ofimmersivity offered by games like Hellblade 2 and Project Mara, Antoniades is linked to the ongoing collaboration with theCambridge University for the study of psychic disorders and of mental illness stating that "The idea is to get as close as possible to reality, creating an environment that works in the same way that a real environment works. I believe it is an area where we are the world leaders, we can spend millions of pounds and draw on the better resources giving life to a project that is far beyond anything researchers have seen ".

At this point, we just have to wait for the spread of the first game scenes of the new psychological survival horror games of Ninja Theory for PC, Xbox Series X and, suppose, Xbox One: in the meantime, we offer you our video analysis of the Project Mara announcement trailer and the video diary from Hellblade 2 to Project Mara.