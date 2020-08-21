Project CARS 3 warms up the engines: no cross platform, but we aim for 60 FPS

Share it:

The August video release calendar includes two titles signed by Slightyly Mad Studios. Of one of these, our Giuseppe Arace has spoken extensively in his review of Fast & Furious: Crossroads. The second is the new chapter of the Project CARS series.

In view of the imminent launch of Porject CARS 3, Joseph Barron, Marketing & esports Manager at the software house, gave an interesting interview to the editorial staff of Wccftech. Several topics covered during the chat, during which we also discussed cross play. Well, the representative of Slightly Mad Studios has confirmed that the feature will not be supported by the racing game. “Cross platform play is definitely something we will consider for upcoming titles, – said Barron – but as of now we have no plans for that Project CARS 3“.

When asked about the potential of Ray Tracing, the manager Slightly Mad Studios highlighted its relevance, underlining how, however, this was not an important element for the title, which will arrive on current generation consoles. On the other hand, the studio’s focus was on performance: “We aim for 60 FPS on all platforms because frame rate is really crucial in simulation driving games to help maximize your performance“.