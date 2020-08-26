Project CARS 3 Video Review: arcade or simulation?

Share it:

Slightly Mad is back on track with Project CARS 3, the third installment of a series that abandons the simulation soul of the original episodes to embrace a decidedly more arcade style and devoted to immediacy: will it be worth it?

The great wealth of tracks offered, a respectable car park and a Career mode redesigned on the history of the experience gained by the English authors in the development of the Artificial Intelligence of drivers managed by the CPU seem to repay the Slightly Mad team for the courageous choice to abandon the simulative ambitions of the past.

To counterbalance these gameplay elements, however, we find out of focus contents that manifest themselves, for example, in achaotic interface, in a narrow range of options for creating customized events and in a longevity undermined by the absence of free practice and qualifying.

In our Project CARS 3 review, Matteo Mangoni has thus decided to pass under the magnifying glass all the playful elements that paw under the hood of the latest digital effort of Slightly Mad together with the horses of a title that, net of the smudges found and from a wavy direction, still knows how to offer a fairly content-rich experience.