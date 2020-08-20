Project CARS 3: lighting will be realistic even without Ray Tracing

Share it:

In view of the release of Project CARS 3, the Marketing & eSport Manager of Slightly Mad studios, Joseph Barron, confirmed to WCCFtech the absence of Ray Tracing in the new simcade of the series. For the executive of the English software house, however, the lighting system will be very realistic.

In the course of the interview, Barron explained that "The first major addition to the Project CARS 3 graphics engine is the CFR (Clustered Forward Rendered) lighting system. This is a different lighting technology than the one we had in previous titles in the series, it allows us to insert a greater number of active light sources, significantly increasing them without negatively impacting performance. With CFR we have also introduced a reflex system that improves the quality of the scene and different surfaces, including wet road sections. Also the integration of our LiveTrack 3.0 atmospheric simulation delivers high performance, particularly in dark or wet conditions ".

Regarding thelack of support for Ray Tracing in Project CARS 3, the author of the studies Slightly Mad specifies that "Ray tracing is a fantastic new element that improves games as a whole, it is exciting to see how this kind of technologies contribute to bringing light and colors in video games closer to reality. For Project CARS 3, our target is PCs. and the current console generation, so Ray Tracing was not on our radar for this particular title. We want to aim for 60fps on all platforms as framerate is so crucial to help you maximize performance in a driving simulator. Of course, PS4 and current Xbox consoles are not ready for ray tracing ".

While waiting for the August 28 to see the release of the latest Slightly Mad driving game on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, we invite you to read our special on Project CARS 3.