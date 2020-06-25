Project CARS 3 comes out in August: the variety of tracks and cars in new images

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The leaders of Bandai Namco announce the official launch date of Project CARS 3, the new chapter of the appreciated series developed by the Slightly Mad studios that tries to combine the immediacy and emotions of the arcade racing with the authenticity and feeling offered by the simulations driving.

The new act of Slightly Mad's racing experience will be available from August 28 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One: to accompany the announcement of the marketing date we find a rich batch of images on cars and tracks featured in the title.

The content offer of Project CARS 3 will be particularly wide and will include the large car roster in the history of the franchise, the presence of new tracks (including a circuit set in Tuscany and the historic racetrack of Interlagos of the Brazilian Grand Prix) and a Career mode reworked on the basis of the indications and suggestions received from enthusiasts.

Among the novelties that will characterize the title, we will also find an unprecedented system for carrying out thecar upgrade, options for customize the appearance of racing cars and our alter-ego and, last but definitely not in order of importance, a assist system who will reach out to beginners to help them become familiar with the profound driving model. Waiting for it to take place on August 28, we leave you in the company of our special signed by Matteo Mangoni on Project CARS 3 as a pure racing simulator.