Project CARS 2 and Fable Anniversary aim to be two of April's Games with Gold

The month of March ends and Microsoft has not yet released the titles that will be given away as part of the program Games with Gold April for users subscribed to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. However, in the Xbox Store there are already two of the titles that will be available at no additional cost, to the point that they can even be downloaded: Project CARS 2 and Fable Anniversary.

The first is the continuation of Slighty Mad Studios car simulator, which features more than 180 elite cars, realistic and intuitive control, dynamic weather and plenty of game modes so that everyone can enjoy the pleasure of driving, including racing on unstable surfaces (ice, dirt, mud).

As for Fable Anniversary, it is a HD remastering of the original for Xbox 360 (backward compatible on One) that included textures and 3D models, lighting improvements, a stylish interface, achievements and the content of "The Lost Chapters", which make from Fable Anniversary the ultimate Fable experience, for the loyal and new players alike.

The other possible alternative would be some incentive to stay at home playing, as many distributors have done, since in this sense Microsoft had not yet played its cards. Be that as it may, it shouldn't take long for us to receive the official announcement this afternoon, so we will update this information and add the games that will be available in the middle of the month.

