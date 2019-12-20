Project Awakening for PS4 (and PS5?): Gameplay and details in a video

Share it:

Developed by Cygames, Project Awakening is a very ambitious cooperative action RPG, characterized by a technical department that seems ready for the new generation of consoles.

Strong experience gained with the series of Grandblue, the authors of the Cygames Japanese digital forges try indeed to tickle the videoludic end palate of the fans of the genre and of the "western" role-playing adventures through this fantasy title coming to PlayStation 4 between the current and the next generation of Sony consoles, hence the rumors on his hypothetical landing on PS5.

The few remnants of gameplay shown by Japanese developers have given us the image of a product that promises to further expand the GDR action formula by drawing on works acclaimed by the public and critics as Monster Hunter World, Dragon's Dogma is Shadow of the Colossus, all focused on the epic battle between the hero and a host of ancestral creatures capable of knocking them down with one blow.

