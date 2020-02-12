Project A: new details emerge on the gameplay of the tactical FPS of Riot Games

Share it:

It's been quite a while since the announcement of the highly anticipated Project A, the tactical first person shooter in development at the League of Legends team, Riot Games. To rekindle the curiosity of the game, however, a professional Counter-Strike player thinks, who reveals some interesting news about gameplay.

According to the pro-player HenryG, who was lucky enough to try the title with other users, the feeling of Project A is very reminiscent of that of the shooter branded Valve and, despite having some elements to hero shooter like Overwatch, there are many elements that make it much more similar to Counter Strike. It seems for example that the skills of each character cannot be used freely by the player and, in a similar way to what happens with grenades and accessories of various types in CS, these must be purchased in the shop between rounds. Obviously the same mechanic also involves the fire mouths, which can only be used after purchase in the shop in game and are the same for all the characters. The same game mode involves the presence of two five-player teams and one bomb in the base of each team. In addition, to get the victory, one of the two teams must detonate the bomb or eliminate all opponents at least twelve times.

As if that wasn't enough, the player called Project A the "best game I've ever played since Counter-Strike: Global Offensive". In short, it seems that the eager expectation from the fans is more than justified.

Waiting to find out more details, which should arrive shortly, we remind you that the test phases of the game should begin during the year.