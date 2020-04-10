Programming of the D'A Film Festival Barcelona 2020

Share it:

The COVID-19 has forced to cancel festivals, such as the one in Malaga or Cannes, to delay film premieres, such as 'Black Widow', and to stop productions that were in the middle of filming, such as 'Grey's Anatomy'. However, there are those who have found a silver lining looking towards Internet, like Disney that is betting on bringing some premieres that went to the movies directly to its new platform streaming or the D'A Film Festival Barcelona Festival, that has communicated that it will hold the 2020 edition online.

The festival of the city of Barcelona is the first to be canceled or postponed in the midst of this health emergency. Keeping its original dates – April 30 to May 10 – will celebrate this peculiar edition through Filmin, where a total of 47 feature films and 20 short films will be screened. For yet another year D'A continues to explore the new paths of contemporary cinema, which this edition is headed by names like Werner Herzog, Arnaud Desplechin, Christophe Honoré and Kiyoshi Kurosawa, highlighting emerging directors of all the world and in the most independent and risky of cinema.

Opening and closing

The festival will open with the latest work of Christophe Honoré ('Live Fast, Love Slowly', 2019): 'Room 212', starring Chiara Mastroianni, who won the award for best actress in the 'Un Certain Regard' section at Cannes 2019. The closing will come from the Catalan short filmmaker based in New York David Moragas with his first feature: 'A Stormy Night ', a story shot in a suggestive black and white that evokes both Woody Allen from the seventies and the cinema indieU.S.

Emerging Directors

Among the great directors of the D’A 2020 programming stands out the Spanish premiere of 'Roubaix unites lumière ' from Arnaud Desplechin (Caesar for best actor for its protagonist, Roschdy Zem). Another of the great totems of contemporary cinema is Werner Herzog and his documentary 'Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin ', a penetrating tribute to his friend Chatwin, writer and adventurer who died of AIDS in 1989. The Japanese cult director Kiyoshi Kurosawa will release the delicious'To the Ends of the Earth 'while the Chinese director Lou Ye presents'Saturday Fiction ', starring the great Gong Li ('Goodbye my concubine') and prize for the best direction in Gijón 2019. For its part, this year's retrospective is dedicated to the Austrian director Jessica Hausner, of whom his latest feature film 'Little Joe' will be released.

Emerging names

Is your section Talents, the one dedicated to directors with less than three feature films in their filmography – and which this year also maintains its prize of 10,000 euros for the best film – the one that best concentrates the new names that are making their way. However, this spirit is also in the rest of the festival sections. This year, titles such as'Adam ' from Rhys Ernst (released at Sundance 2019), 'Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains' from Gu Xiaogang, 'The Twentieth Century ' from Matthew Rankin (FIPRESCI award from the Forum section of the Berlinale 2020), 'Abou Leila ' from Amin Sidi-Boumédine, 'A white, white day ' from Hlynur Pálmason (Best Actor Award at Cannes Critics' Week 2019), 'This Is Not A Burial, It's A Resurrection' from Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese (special jury prize from the World Cinema section of Sundance 2020) o 'Ivana The Terrible ' from the Serbian director Ivana Mladenovic (Special Jury Prize of the Cineasti section of the present in Locarno 2019).

Among the most independent film directors made in Spain worth noting 'The Queen of the Lizards', the return of the Burnin 'Barnacles, 'The Red Heart ' from Marc Ferrer, 'Sentimental education ' from Jorge Juarez or minimalist comedy 'Violeta doesn't take the elevator ' from Mamen Diaz.

And of course, the shorts will not be missing in this edition. A total of 20 will be screened, among which stand out 'Golden Legend ' of the directors of worship Chema García Ibarra and Ion de Sosa, 'Panthers' from the director Ikarika Sánchez o 'Meat' from Camila Kater (best documentary short in Zinebi 2019).

The Festival will take place from April 30 to May 10.