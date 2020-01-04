Program Today already has a new astrologer and they forget Mhoni Seer

Share it:

The program Today began with everything in its first programs of the year, since the producer Magda Rodríguez wants new sections for this 2020, including the entry of her new astrologer Angel Gabriel, who could replace Mhoni Seer.

And yesterday he appeared with Raúl Araiza throwing some predictions in the morning, so Internet users did not remain silent and made all kinds of comments among them that miss the Cuban who is already part of another television since a few weeks .

"Happy Start of the Year 2020 To the Program Today … Marking Guaranteed Successes With Gold Guests And Excellent Trajectory As #AngelGabrielNovoa Thank you so much! "," Mhoni returns … at least she transmitted more security"the netizens wrote.

It is worth mentioning that Mhoni said in a show program that the morning producer was sabotaging the Cuban section for which she confronted her shortly before she announced her departure, because it did not seem just what Andrea Escalona's mother was doing .

As if that were not enough, Mhoni closed the year in the best way because his name was one of the most sought after in 2019, since many agree that the predictions he made last year were correct, which is why he considers it one of the best astrologers of Mexico.

"Closing the year 2019 with great achievements and more for your preference and follow me in everything I do. Thank you very much for your unconditional support and I assure you that the year 2020 will be three times as many new projects for you. As #Mhoni Horoscopes and Predictions we reach the 96% search for Mhoni seer worldwide", the famous woman wrote in an image she published.