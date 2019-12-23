 Profile rumors you are looking for Hawkgirl in Black Adam

Share it:

Today we learned of a breakthrough behind the scenes of "Black Adam" due to the shooting that is scheduled to start in July. However, this means that in the coming months we will know more details about the cast that will accompany Dwayne Johnson as Teth Adam.

Johnson recently confirmed that the film will bring to the big screen the Justice Society of America, a classic DC group that has Doctor Destiny, the original Flash and Green Lantern or Hawkman and his faithful companion, Hawkgirl. It is from the latter that we get the latest rumors from the scooper Charles Murphy, then claims to have the details of the actress profile that director Jaume Collet Serra would be looking for for his film.

Apparently, DC Entertainment and Warner Studios they are looking for an actress between 20 and 30 years old to play Hawkgirl, who has had several identities in the comics but stands out as Kendra Saunders or Shayera Hol. The age range is the logic for a character of this type but we are simply left with this because no details are given of whether they are looking for a particular ethnicity.

In addition to this, the scooper claims that they would also be looking for actors for Hawkman (logically) and Isis, being Black Adam's romantic interest in the comics. We would also have Atom Smasher, Stargirl and Doctor Destino as secondary characters. Hawkgirl would also fall into this last category.

Due to the potential franchise that could come out of this, Murphy states that the study is taking things slowly to choose the best actors for the roles, that is, interpreters who may come to sustain their own franchise in the future.

"Black Adam" It will hit theaters on December 22, 2021.

