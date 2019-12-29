Entertainment

Professional League of Legends player Maria "Remilia" Creveling dies at 24

December 29, 2019
Lisa Durant
The night of December 27-28 passed away the first transgender player which competed in the League of Legends professional league. This was communicated by the people closest to her.

"My girlfriend Maria died last night, I would not want a long public statement, so all I will say is that the 4 months I knew was the best of our lives and although she deserved much more, it was a privilege to meet her for the short time that I did it. RIP Maria, I love you. "

Cerveling, known as Remilia, competed in the League of Legends Championship Series, getting qualified in 2015 with Renegades. After this, he moved away from the professional scene due to various personal attacks.

"With great sadness I inform you that yesterday my best friend Maria Creveling died quietly while she was sleeping. Her absence will leave a void that can never be filled."

The circumstances of her death are still unknown, but the player suffered from sasaplandificant anxiety and depression problems due to the harassment she received from the League of Legends community.

