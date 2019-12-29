Professional League of Legends player Maria "Remilia" Creveling dies at 24

Share it:

The night of December 27-28 passed away the first transgender player which competed in the League of Legends professional league. This was communicated by the people closest to her.

My girlfriend Maria died last night, she wouldn't want any lengthy public statement, so all I'll say is the 4 months I knew her were the best of both our lives and although she deserved so much more, it was a privilege to know her for the short time I did. RIP Maria, I love you. – No Arm Whatley (@WhatleyLeague) December 28, 2019

Cerveling, known as Remilia, competed in the League of Legends Championship Series, getting qualified in 2015 with Renegades. After this, he moved away from the professional scene due to various personal attacks.

It is with great sadness that I inform you that my best friend Maria Creveling passed away peacefully in her sleep yesterday. Her absence will leave a void that can never be filled. – Richard Lewis (@RLewisReports) December 28, 2019

The circumstances of her death are still unknown, but the player suffered from sasaplandificant anxiety and depression problems due to the harassment she received from the League of Legends community.