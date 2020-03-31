 Production of third Spider-Man movie halted

Share it:

The delay of the film premiere Morbius showed that Sony Pictures opted for the most radical measure, and we were commenting on the doubt that exists Tom Holland's third Spider-Man movie as part of the UCM, whose filming was scheduled to start this July 13.

The middle British Film Institue reports that the productions of several of the next blockbusters have been delayed, and includes in that list the still not yet official title, Spidey's third film.

In addition, the organization was able to obtain a comment from Seamus McGarvey, that we were commenting on this morning, joined the project as cinematographer, when asked about this situation:

For the last week I have been in a strange cinematic limbo, not knowing if I will be able to shoot or not. There is a significant amount of preparation that can be done remotely, and we have been having daily meetings: the work is progressing, and it has to be. The movie will happen, in the end.

This indicates that the team will probably have a somewhat longer pre-production, speeding up the deadlines as much as possible before filming begins.

