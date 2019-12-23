General News

 Production designer Tom Meyer joins Black Adam

December 23, 2019
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of Black Adam in DC comics

This July would start shooting the black adam movie, Shazam's project on nemesis for a premiere in 2021. Dwayne Johnson himself has been responsible for confirming that start of filming for July, but not much has been known about it. For this reason, knowing new faces for the production team is a good sign of everything going on.

It looks like, Tom meyer He has joined the production team of "Black Adam" as a production designer, that is, the person who helps the director of the film to define how the film will look, because it helps define the appearance of the scenarios, locations, characters, lighting … Tom Meyer's credits as a production designer include having worked on films such as “Spectral”, "Pure steel", "Jonah Hex", "Valkyire" or “Welcome To Collinwood”.

In the film team we already had Jaume Collet Serra as director, Adam Sztykiel as screenwriter and awrence Sher, known for his recent and incredible work in "Joker", at the head of cinematography.

READ:   First official look at Pariah in Crisis on Infinite Earths

While the villain will be the protagonist of the film, it will include characters from the Justice Society of America, as Johnson confirmed last November. It has long been rumored that in the film we will see characters such as Hawkman, Hawkgirl, Atom Smasher, Stargirl, as well as the alleged inclusions of Dr Fate and Isis. Black Adam will be released in cinemas on December 22, 2021.

Via information | Discussing Film

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.