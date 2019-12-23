 Production designer Tom Meyer joins Black Adam

Share it:

This July would start shooting the black adam movie, Shazam's project on nemesis for a premiere in 2021. Dwayne Johnson himself has been responsible for confirming that start of filming for July, but not much has been known about it. For this reason, knowing new faces for the production team is a good sign of everything going on.

It looks like, Tom meyer He has joined the production team of "Black Adam" as a production designer, that is, the person who helps the director of the film to define how the film will look, because it helps define the appearance of the scenarios, locations, characters, lighting … Tom Meyer's credits as a production designer include having worked on films such as “Spectral”, "Pure steel", "Jonah Hex", "Valkyire" or “Welcome To Collinwood”.

In the film team we already had Jaume Collet Serra as director, Adam Sztykiel as screenwriter and awrence Sher, known for his recent and incredible work in "Joker", at the head of cinematography.

While the villain will be the protagonist of the film, it will include characters from the Justice Society of America, as Johnson confirmed last November. It has long been rumored that in the film we will see characters such as Hawkman, Hawkgirl, Atom Smasher, Stargirl, as well as the alleged inclusions of Dr Fate and Isis. Black Adam will be released in cinemas on December 22, 2021.

