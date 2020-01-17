Producers talk about the future 007

Share it:

'No time to die' will be as you know goodbye to the actor Daniel Craig in the skin of 007. The search for substitute has been one of the most recurring themes by fans and there are many bets on who will take the witness.

In an interview with Variety, the producers of James Bond have long since, Barbara Broccoli Y Michael G WilsonThey revealed that they had not begun with the search for the new secret agent at the service of his majesty, and in fact commented that they might be looking outside the United Kingdom.

"You think it's from Britain or the Commonwealth, but Britain is a very diverse place"said Wilson.

On the other hand, Broccoli reiterated that there will not be a female Bond version. "It can be any color, but it is a man. I think we should create new characters for women, strong female characters"explained the producer."I am not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman interpret it. I think women are much more interesting than that".

That shouldn't come as a surprise to Bond fans, since Broccoli has said something similar before, noting that "it was written as a man and that the character will probably stay as a man".

Yesterday it was revealed that Billie eilish He will write and perform the main song of 'Without Time to Die', becoming the youngest artist to record a Bond song with only 18 years.

Many names have been valued on who will be the next James Bond: Tom Hiddleston, Tom hardy, Idris Elba or Richard Madden They have sounded like paper candidates.