Problems of stocks for Nintendo Switch in the USA in view of the Christmas holidays?

December 22, 2019
We are in the hottest time of year with regards to console and video game sales, yet it looks like that Nintendo are facing an inventory problem for Switch in the United States of America: or, at least, that's what Benji-Sales tells us.

According to the well-known independent analyst, in the USA "stock problems for the standard version of Nintendo Switch are spreading more and more"therefore total December sales may be affected by quantity of consoles remaining in the warehouses of dealers around the American country. Different speech, however, for Nintendo Switch Lite, which instead would be available in large quantities everywhere and in all three colors – gray, turquoise and yellow.

Since this is an unofficial information, we advise you to take what has been said with the pliers. It is true, however, that the Nintendo Switch inventory problems are not new at all: during the first year of marketing (and even beyond, especially in Japan), the Kyoto house had to deal with a chronic lack of consoles in stores, for underestimating the request. By the same admission of President Tatsumi Kimishima, hardly anyone in the company expected such a huge success.

