Problems for Real Madrid on the right side: neither Carvajal nor Nacho train

Real Madrid finished the preparation of the visit to Real Betis in Liga with the bad news for Zinedine Zidane with the absences of three of his players, Isco Alarcón for a low back pain, and Dani Carvajal and Nacho Fernández for flu, which complicate his presence on Sunday in Seville.

The defense of the newly conquered leadership in El Clásico of Real Madrid will start without one of its most fit players at this time, Isco Alarcón. A low back pain leaves him out and was absent from Saturday's training in which they were not Carvajal and Nacho because of the flu

Zidane already had the casualties of Marco Asensio, in the final stretch of his recovery from the serious knee injury he suffered in the preseason, and the Belgian Eden Hazard, who this week was operated in Dallas for his ankle injury. Absences to be measured at Real Betis can be extended to five.

The rest of the Madrid squad was exercised in the Ciudad Real Madrid on Saturday morning, with a good initial atmosphere in the rounds before the presence of the media before finishing preparing, already behind closed doors, the tactical details of its Visit to Seville and refine aiming in auctions and a match in small dimensions.