Problems for rapper Denzel Curry, the latest Music Video copies some anime scenes

When it comes to anime, there are some really impossible scenes to forget. In recent years many artists have said they are passionate about the medium, and some have even mentioned them in video clips that have gone viral. The rapper Denzel Curry however, it really seems to have taken the longest step of the leg with the new Music Video by Cosmic.

In fact, many people have noticed a suspicious similarity between some scenes of the video and the fights of some famous shonen souls such as Naruto, Cowboy Bebop, Gurren Lagann and Absolute Duo. The Twitter user Blou did not miss the opportunity to create a Video-comparison and needless to say, some clips from the video clip turned out to be perfectly identical.

Fans flocked to social media tagging the rapper en masse, as the credit for the animation was only given to American artists at the end of the music video. Someone spoke of a simple tribute to the series that the boy is passionate about but according to many the amount of reused scenes is really too big not to give credit to the original authors. Denzel Curry and his producer Kenny Beats have temporarily decided not to comment on the matter.

In all cases, this event once again underlines the growing popularity of souls in the West and the great influence they have had over the years. In this regard, you will remember that recently the famous rapper Megan Thee Stallion also spoke, underlining how much the Japanese animated series are a staple in his life.