Problems continue in Ferrari: Vettel got out of the car and tried to repair a fault himself

Sebastian Vettel got out of the Ferrari and tried to repair a fault

They still rumble in the world of Formula 1 the statements made by the president of the historic world motorsport brand. “We have long-standing structural weaknesses, especially in aerodynamics. In addition, we have lost power in the engine, so the reality is that our car is not competitive"He warned John Elkann, the person in charge of Ferrari, who also indicated that they just hope to win again in 2022.

So, while Mercedes is once again the great candidate to keep the title of constructors and drivers from the British Lewis Hamilton, the team based in Maranello once again had a day to be forgotten in the new category date. In what were the first training sessions of Grand Prix of Great Britain at the historic Silverstone circuit, Sebastian Vettel He suffered several problems that ended with an image that toured the world of motorsport.

In what was the first round, the Ferrari driven by the German driver had engine problems. On board the car SF1000, the four-time champion communicated by radio with his box and was clear in the message: "There is something ground", the four-time F1 champion told the technicians of the Italian team. Once Vettel reached the pits and put the car away, got out and started helping mechanics find the fault.

Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari image as mechanics try to repair engine failure

A short time later, it was the category itself through their social networks that communicated what was the problem with the car piloted by the German-born runner. The brand of Rampant Prancing Horse He had a problem with the impeller in the Vettel unit at the wheel intercooler related, an element that aims to cool the compressor air.

Already in the second part of the track work this Friday, the German's Ferrari suffered a conflict in the pedals, so he had to return to be attended by the team's engineers. At the end of the double round, Vettel finished in the position number 18, more than a second away from his partner, the Monegasque Charles Leclerc, which closed the day's activity in fourth place.

Beyond Vettel's problems with his Ferrari, day 1 of F1 action at Silverstone ended with Red Bull's Max Verstappen and the Racing Point car driven by Lance Stroll as the most outstanding of the initial tests. For his part, the German pilot Nico Hulkenberg, who took the place of the Mexican Checo Pérez -it was positive for coronavirus and will be lost during the race weekend-, he completed a good premiere aboard the other car called “Mercedes Rosa” and was among the top 10 in both classifications.

