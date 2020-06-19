Pro player of CS: GO intends to sue Valve, but it's the wrong company

Share it:

Elias "Jamppi"Olkkonen is a very young Finnish CS: GO pro player who has filed a lawsuit against Valve for the ban received by Valve Anti Cheat System. The young man also made a claim for compensation which amounts to over 250,000 Euros for lost earnings.

Nothing in particular so far. The problem is that it has questioned the wrong valve.

Valve GmbH is a German company founded in 2016 and has nothing to do with CS: GO, despite being a subsidiary of Valve. It has no interest in any software belonging to Valve. Not only that: the issue dates back to five years ago, when the boy was only fourteen, in 2015.

At that time there was not even the company to which Olkkonen filed a lawsuit.

Valve GmbH obviously replied that "the district court should declare the case inadmissible before incurring additional legal fees".

Jamppi, who currently plays for the finalndese org ENCE, precisely because of that VAC ban he is not yet eligible to compete in the CS: GO majors and it was on this point that the player intended to debate, if he had not made the huge mistake.

The player, in fact, claims not to have used that account during the ban and hopes that this can finally be revoked. What is certain is that, with the mistake made, the player will have to wait a long time before he can hope for a favorable decision.