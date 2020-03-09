Entertainment

Pro Heroes: yes or no? Here's where the fourth season of My Hero Academia will end

March 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
Pro Heroes: yes or no? In recent months, My Hero Academia fans have puzzled over whether the events of one of the most surprising narrative arcs in the series would have been adapted in the fourth season of the anime and apparently, the questions have finally found a definitive answer.

According to what revealed a few days ago by Spytrue, the titles of the last three episodes of My Hero Academia 4 will be respectively "Let It Flow! School Festival! ", "Japanese Hero Billboard Chart " is "His Start ". Episode 23, airing in two weeks, will then adapt the chapters following the battle between Midoriya and Gentle and show the conclusion of the Culture Festival. Episode 24 will adapt chapters 184 to 186 instead, focusing on the new hero ranking andintroduction of Hawks.

The season finale features the same title as the chapter 190, in which the final battle between Endeavor and High End is shown. The choice to adapt a narrative arc consisting of ten chapters in only two episodes it's a bit surprising, but at this point it seems difficult to believe that the season can end with a cliffhanger. The fourth season will therefore end, barring big surprises, with the great moment of Endeavor and the entry on the scene of Dabi.

And what do you think of it? Would you have preferred to see the battle in season five? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the chance to take a look at the preview of My Hero Academia 4×22.

