Prison School: Meiko Shiraki seduces fans with Shadory cosplay

Author Akira Hiramoto has been publishing for several years Prison School, a manga with a very strong erotic charge. To act as an icebreaker for the series is Meiko Shiraki, the provocative vice president of the secret student council. Tall and with a strong physique, she is also quite sadistic towards the guys she has to control.

This character sadism was one of the engines of Prison School in the initial stages together with the sympathy created by the various winking situations. In any case, the erotic charge emanating from the character has conquered many fans, whether they are readers of the manga or viewers of the anime. This is why we have seen many cosplay dedicated to Meiko Shiraki, between those who wanted to interpret her with the classic student costume and those in lingerie or with other particular choices.

Russian model Shadory put herself to the test and presented hers cosplay di Meiko Shiraki da Prison School. Below you can see the photo that obviously highlights many key areas of her body, from the breasts almost completely exposed to the panties, taking up a typical pose of the vice president. For the rest, the girl wears the same school uniform with the brown jacket, white blouse and brown and red skirt.

After concluding Prison School, Akira Hiramoto began production of Raw Hero which arrived in Italy for Star Comics.