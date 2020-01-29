Prison Princess: the new gameplay video prepares us for the exit of the adventure on Switch

Share it:

The digital forges of Qureate churn out a new gameplay video of Prison Princess to remind us of the imminent arrival of their graphic adventure in anime sauce on Nintendo Switch.

The new project of the Akihabara software house asks us to impersonate two princesses captured by an evil demon e locked inside his castle.

Through collaboration and careful study of the scenario that will surround them, the two enterprising (and prosperous!) Protagonists of Qureate's latest fantasy adventure will have to solve a whole series of environmental puzzles and puzzles to find a way out and regain freedom.

To feed the pathos of the game system developed by the Japanese authors, the numerous traps scattered in the castle and, above all, a timer that will mark the rhythm of each puzzle, forcing us to solve the puzzles in the shortest possible time so as not to arouse suspicion between the monstrous jailers of the two princesses.

Looking forward to learn more about this project and read your comments to find out what you think of the new Qureate title, we leave you at Prison Princess launch video and we remind you that the adventure will be available starting from January 30 on Nintendo Switch.