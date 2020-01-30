Sports

Principle of agreement between Villarreal and Borussia Dortmund by Paco Alcácer

January 30, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Everything pointed to 'Paco' Alcacer he would return to his old club: the Valencia CF. However, the breakdown of negotiations between the Barça and the club 'ché' for the negotiation with Rodrigo Moreno, make the attacker of Dortmund change your destination and point now to Villarreal.

The SER chain was able to know that there is already an agreement between the yellow submarine and Borussia Dortmund, which is willing to sell to Paco Alcacer for a figure that is around 23 million euros, so you have minutes and fulfill your desire to dispute the 2020 Euro Cup.

The Spanish striker, who is still in Germany finalizing the details of the operation with your club, it will replace Toko Ekambi in the yellow squad after its march to Lyon Olympique and could arrive tomorrow the city of the Valencian Community.

