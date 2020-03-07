Princess Mononoke: the infinite clash between man and nature

Share it:

Hayao Miyazaki, a visionary artist with an impressive career, is still recognized as one of the greatest animation directors ever. Recently, the Netflix streaming platform uploaded 7 new Ghibli films, so as to allow even the youngest viewers to immerse themselves in the fantastic worlds created by the author in the past. Among the various works available online, we cannot fail to mention Princess Mononoke, the 1997 animated film, a box-office hit at home and capable, with its atmospheres between the fairy tale and the training story, to deepen in a satisfying way one of the themes dearest to Miyazaki: the comparison between man and nature.

A necessary journey

History begins during the historical period Muromachi, where we see a threatening demon attacking the village where Prince Ashitaka, a young and skilled warrior, resides. Once the threat is defeated, the protagonist is struck by a terrible curse generated by the grudge of the monstrous creature.

Ashitaka, after consulting the village shaman, then decides to go on a long adventure in an attempt to find a remedy for the evil that afflicts him. The theme of environmentalism, which has always been dear to Miyazaki, returns predominantly also in this case, placing the viewer first of all in front of the great spectacle of uncontaminated nature.

From the first minutes, we find ourselves in front of immense landscapes in which green (color linked to nature par excellence) becomes predominant. The journey made by the protagonist, in addition to having a purely practical function, it also takes on a symbolic value, transforming itself into a path of inner growth in contact with the unknown and the unexplored.

In the various moments in which we witness the young man's silent crossings aboard his red ibex Yakun, the author's intent to highlight the immense beauty of the surrounding areas becomes even clearer.

Nature is therefore shown during the work through its purest and most crystalline form, through endless grassy expanses, inaccessible mountains to climb and streams in which to immerse oneself to refresh yourself.

A blind humanity

Once you get to the Iron City, guided with decisive action by the lady Eboshi, the protagonist finds himself experiencing firsthand a conflict with an uncertain outcome. On the one hand there are humans, eager to acquire more and more resources for the maintenance of the city in which they live; on the other hand we find the animal divinities, beings inextricably linked to the natural world eager to defend their territory with any means at their disposal.

The confrontation between the two factions, which at first might seem simplistic, actually becomes increasingly stratified, especially from the second half of the work onwards.

Although humans are in fact considered invaders, the two opposing factions are still united by the same sentiment: hatred. Throughout the work there is therefore a solemn and brutal atmosphere, as if to remind us of the relentless force of nature to which nothing and nobody can oppose.

The numerous inhabitants of the town, often simple and peaceful workers, are depicted as impotent spectators of a conflict that is too great for them, often afraid of what they cannot fully understand.

The warriors commanded by Eboshi are instead much more cruel, willing to trample the natural world to bend it to their needs. In the same way, the giant animals that populate the forest, despite fighting for a just cause, prove to be truly ruthless on various occasions, a detail capable of making the conflict more and more nuanced, moving away if we want from the simple dichotomy linked to the concept of good / bad in favor an increasingly nuanced comparison.

Violence

The work remains, to date, one of the most violent of the study; the peculiarity of this stylistic choice manages to make the story full of pathos and atmosphere, showing numerous streams of blood and severed limbs on several occasions, to testify to Miyazaki's intention to move as far as possible from an accommodating vision of the conflict. The first appearance of Princess Mononoke, the adoptive daughter of the giant she-wolf Moro, is perfectly capable of making the viewer understand the brutality of the conflict.

Violence, therefore, not only suggested, but also shown on several occasions, which is characteristic of both sides; from firearms to white weapons, also through the use of poisonous darts and guerrilla techniques, the clashes are never ends in themselves but, very often, capable of making history progress in a crucial way. From the initial confrontation with the wild boar, to the assault of the princess to the Iron City passing through the final attack of humans to the god of the forest, the excited moments do not take on a function of simple filling as instead of a real pillar for the whole plot.

The power of nature

The work, cloaked by a strong environmental value, manages to perfectly show us the uncontested strength of the natural elements, using the numerous giant animals as personification of the ancestral spirit of the forest.

The same gods-deer. guiding spirit of all animals, it is characterized by two different souls; in addition to its benevolent and charitable nature, during the work we also witness its aptitude for destruction.

A divinity therefore capable of both giving life and taking it away, sometimes merciless in his death sentences but at the same time capable of forgiving even the most petty actions. The divine deer thus becomes one of the cardinal characters of the story, capable with his deeds of impersonating very well the very concept of the rebirth of nature, which in turn is capable, despite the numerous problems, of always finding again the strength to go on.

The animations

In support of the layered story there is also the extraordinary care of the designs; in each sequence it is in fact possible to notice the obsessive attention paid to every single element present on the screen. From the refraction of light on the leaves of the trees, to the fluidity of the movements of the characters up to the facial expressions of the various giant animals, one can only see the extraordinary work done on the technical side (moreover one of the historical trademarks of Studio Ghibli) .

The character design of the various characters is also of great impact, capable of remaining perfectly sedimented in the spectator's memory from the first moment, starting with the iconic look of San and Prince Ashitaka up to Moro and the god of the forest.