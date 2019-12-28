Prince Philip is in the hospital and could skip Christmas 2019 with Queen Elizabeth

Share it:

The Prince Philip is in Hospital a handful of days from Christmas 2019. And after theaccident with the car of some time ago, the Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family is again concerned about the health of the Duke of Edinburgh. In full royal style the news of the Duke of Edinburgh's hospitalization was not given in alarming tones, but as reported by the tabloids it was transported from Sandringham to Norfolk in London to be kept under observation. Hey, wasn't he a Highlander? There is no other news about his hospitalization aside that he is attempting to resolve an ongoing medical issue and that his doctor has opted to have him checked. It is not yet known whether he will be able to return home to Norfolk to spend Christmas 2019 with his family.

Seen how old is Prince Philip – he will turn 99 in 2020 – at this point we expect him to never show signs of giving way, just like his wife Queen Elizabeth (another of the lineage of the immortals).

In early 2019 the Prince Philip he had made everyone worry with a car accident from which he had emerged unharmed: you haven't seen him around for a while because in 2017, after more than 60 years spent alongside his wife the Queen, he retired giving up some of his commitments to Prince Charles and to the nephews William and Harry. But every now and then his photos pop up while strolling in Windsor and he does not look like an old man in the cold, in fact, he still looks like the Duke of Edinburgh who brought a breath of modernity to the Royal Family in the 1950s and colored some events with his gaffes on lines.

Did you know that the Duke of Edinburgh is one of the most loved royals ever by the staff who works in the Queen's palaces? His humor and his ways of doing things are also highly appreciated in the family as he gets along well with Kate Middleton and other relatives. Not to mention his relationship with Queen Elizabeth: they too have had ups and downs like all couples (and the Netflix TV series The Crown has revealed quite a few), but they have resisted the impact of time and gossip by staying together for more than 60 years. Their marriage still endures despite everything and for this we hope that Prince Philip will recover to spend another Christmas with his royal family in their favorite home, surrounded by great-grandchildren. Go, Duke!