Prince of Tennis: Hyotei vs Rikkai, confirmed the return of the sports anime of Konomi

The historic sports series The Prince of Tennis will receive a third anime adaptation, as confirmed by the Japanese website a few hours ago Ryokutya. The new season will be titled The Prince of Tennis: Hyotei vs Rikkai and, according to the first rumors, it should be distributed during 2021.

At the moment no useful details have been revealed on the new episodes, therefore the names of animation studio, staff and cast will remain shrouded in mystery until the next announcement. By clicking on the link available at the bottom you can draw on the official source.

The Prince of Tennis is an anime adaptation from the manga by Takeshi Konomi, consisting of two seasons. The first, consisting of 178 episodes, was also partially broadcast in Italy, while the second is still unpublished in our territory today. This new season will adapt the clash between Hyotei and Rikkai, two prestigious private schools in the running for all the most important Japanese tennis tournaments.

And what do you think of it? You are interested? Let us know your opinion by leaving a comment in the box below!