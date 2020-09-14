Prince of Persia, waiting for the remake: from The Sands of Time to The Two Thrones, the summary in video!

During the second appointment with the Ubisoft Forward format, the French software house announced the return of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time as a remake.

The game will debut on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and next PC January 21, 2021, reporting on current gen the atmospheres from One Thousand and One Nights that had characterized the debut of the IP under the protective wing of Ubisoft. But why the charm of the adventures of the Prince of Persia is nameless still so big today? While waiting to be able to test the new production first hand, the editorial staff of Everyeye rewinds the flow of time to offer you a journey to discover the history of Prince of Persia.

Following thechronological order of the events narrated, we took the opportunity to recall the whole saga of the sands by Prince of Persia. Our journey therefore starts from The Sands of Time, and then evolve along the paths traced by The Forgotten Sands, Warrior spirit and finally, The Two Thrones. As always, find the video dedicated directly at the opening to this news, as well as on the Everyeye YouTube Channel: we wish you a good view!

In closing, for a further journey through time, we recommend a practical video comparison between the original and the remake of Le Sabbie del Tempo. Finally, for all the details on the Ubisoft operation, on the pages of Everyeye you can find the rich preview of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake written by our Giuseppe Arace.