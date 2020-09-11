Prince of Persia The Sands of Time: the gameplay of the remake of the classic Ubisoft

Among the new announcements of the Ubisoft Forward last night there was also the remake of Prince of Persia The Sands of Time, or the title released back in 2003 on PlayStation 2, Xbox and PC.

To accompany the reveal of the game, anticipated by a series of rumors and stolen promotional images, we also find a short gameplay movie that shows a handful of sequences of the title, thanks to which you can observe not only the fasi platform but also those related to combat. We remind you that the game foresees that the enemies are first knocked down with swords and then finished with the Dagger of Time, the precious weapon that allows the prince to rewind time in case of defeat or for solving environmental puzzles. .

The game will hit the shelves of all stores starting with the next one January 21, 2020 exclusively on the following platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. There are currently no details on the possible arrival of the game on the Nintendo Switch or on the next generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

Have you already taken a look at the video comparison between Prince of Persia Le Sabbia Del Tempo Remake and the original version?