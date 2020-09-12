Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake: screenshots, price and a nostalgic bonus!

During the transmission of the second appointment with Ubisoft Forward, the official announcement of the return of the Prince has finally come, with the publication of the first trailer for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake.

Following the reveal, new and important information arrives from Ubisoft. The French giant first opened the pre-orders of the game, thus making the price price list. On the Ubiosft store, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is proposed at 39,99€. By pre-ordering the action adventure it will be possible to have access to a preorder bonus, which consists of Return to Origins Set. The latter contains:

Original weapon set;

Classic filter;

Original dress of the Prince;

At the same time, Ubisoft released the first ones screenshot of the game, which you can view directly at the bottom of this news, together with an image dedicated to pre-order bonuses. Finally, from the official game sheet, we learn that the French team has thought of a small surprise for the public. During the adventure within the Remake of The Sands of Time it will be possible unlock the original 1989 Prince of Persia, to then play it at any time from the main menu.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will be released on January 21, 2021 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. On the pages of Everyeye, you will find a special dedicated to the history of Prince of Persia.