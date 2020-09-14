Prince of Persia The Sands of Time: Original vs Remake in a video comparison

The announcement of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake marks the return of the iconic Ubisoft adventure to the gaming market, in a completely revised aesthetic.

To better analyze the changes made by the developers stationed at Ubisoft Mumbai, team in charge of the realization of the makeover, the videogame community has already started to realize the first ones video comparisons between Remake and original game. Published 17 years ago, in the middle of the PlayStation 2 era, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time thus shows itself in its double temporal incarnation. As an example, you can find a first comparison between the game of 2003 it is the first remake trailer announced during the Ubisoft Forward: what do you think?

The remake of the first chapter of the Sands of Time saga will arrive on the videogame market the next January 21, 2021, on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Although some clues suggest the possible arrival of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake on Nintendo Switch, at the moment there is nothing confirmed about it. Proposed to 39,99€, the action adventure is already available for pre-order. For all the details on the features of the title, we refer you to the video preview of Prince of Persia Remake, edited by our Giuseppe Arace.