Prince of Persia The Sands of Time is Reality: Trailer and Release Date!

Eventually, the multiple rumors related to a return of Prince of Persia proved correct and the Prince finally made his return to the gaming scene.

During the second appointment streaming with the format Ubisoft Forward, the French software house has officially presented the remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, first chapter of the Sands of Time trilogy. The remake of the iconic title was presented during the conference with a reveal trailer, which allows you to take a first look at the atmospheres to the a thousand and one nights that will characterize the game.

The iconic action-adventure that places the player in the shoes of a Principe Persian able to control the flow of time therefore realizes his expected return. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is awaited on PC, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One, with debut set for January 21, 2021. At the moment, there don’t seem to be any versions of the game for next generation consoles. To evoke the memories of the original work, on the pages of Everyeye you will find a special video dedicated to the story of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.