Prince of Persia The Dagger of Time: Ubisoft announces the new VR escape room

After unveiling The Division 2's Warlords of New York expansion, Ubisoft's upper echelons officially announce The Dagger of Time, the new Prince of Persia-themed experience to be enjoyed in VR escape rooms around the world.

Ubi's new virtual reality adventure will be available from spring this year Furthermore 300 locations scattered around the globe. The VR experience promised by the transalpine gaming giant will be based on the already available escape room activities of Beyond Medusa's Gate and Escape the Lost Pyramidboth set in the Assassin's Creed universe.

With this move, Ubisoft aims to strengthen its position in the rapidly growing market of location-based VR. The Prince of Persia: The Dagger of Time project will be curated by the authors of Ubisoft Dusseldorf and will see teams made up of two, three or four players committed to collaborating to solve environmental puzzles in the hope, thus, of coming out of a reimagined version of the Fortress of Time.

In order to find an escape route, Prince of Persia fans will have to work through theuse of the power of time control, all in the shortest time possible to prevent an evil wizard from restoring the sands in the Hourglass of Time and using them to create an army of sand monsters.