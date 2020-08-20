Prince of Persia Remake spotted on the pages of a retailer, Jason Schreier confirms

Share it:

The rumors about the possible return of Prince of Persia have been going on for years and despite the many denials by Ubisoft they do not seem to subside. Just today, in fact, a new clue emerged confirmed and re-launched by Jason Schreier.

The mysterious appeared on the pages of the Guatemalan dealer MAX Prince of Persia Remake available for pre-order in versions for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch complete with launch window set for next November 2020. The news was found by the influencer Ken Xyro and then re-launched on Twitter by the well-known journalist Jason Schreier with a comment that seems to confirm its authenticity and which reads: "Video game retailers definitely love to anticipate Ubisoft's surprise announcements". Insider Roberto Serranò then replied by complaining that he did not believe this possibility and the Bloomberg reporter responded with a lapidary"this tweet won't age well", throwing even more fuel on the fire.

In short, for Jason Schreier the chances of seeing a new chapter of Prince of Persia seem more than solid. What do you think? Just a few months ago, the registration of Twitter accounts for Prince of Persia by Ubisoft itself, probably made headlines.