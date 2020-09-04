Prince of Persia Remake: Jason Schreier confirms the announcement at the Ubisoft Forward

Share it:

There is now just under a week to the next Ubisoft Forward, the digital event of the French company where we will return to talk about products already announced and during which the reveal of new games could arrive.

According to the last words of the famous journalist Jason Schreier, on the occasion of the event we will see the announcement of Prince of Persia Remake. Not the first time the reporter talks about the upcoming game remake announcement and during the last episode of the podcast Maximum Fun, of which he is presenter, reminded his followers that soon we will finally be able to find out more about the title. We remind you that only a few weeks ago Prince of Persia Remake appeared in the price lists of some online retailers, thus confirming the existence of the project and hinting that its announcement is not that far off. According to Schreier, PoP will not be the only reveal of the event and we can therefore expect more games never seen before.

At this point all that remains is to wait for the Ubisoft Forward, whose appointment is set for the next one 10 September 2020 at 21:00. As usual, you can follow the event in our company on the Everyeye Twitch channel, on which we will comment on all the new announcements in Italian.