Prince of Persia announced at Ubisoft Forward? The rumor returns to the fore

Ubisoft has announced a new Ubisoft Forward for September 10, on this occasion the French house will unveil news on Watch Dogs Legion, Hyper Scape, Rainbow Six Siege and Immortals Fenyx Rising (new name of Gods & Monsters) … Will there be room for special surprises too?

Difficult to say at the moment, however many think that Ubi could take the opportunity to present the much rumored new game of Prince of Persia, which appeared in the last months in the price lists of a retailer and whose existence has been partially confirmed by Jason Schreier and other insiders, albeit never directly.

Earlier this year, the French publisher announced Prince of Persia The Dagger of Time, a Escape Room VR set in the PoP universe but it is clear that this cannot be enough to quench the hunger of fans, who have been waiting for a new canonical adventure of Prince of Persia for over ten years.

On ResetERA the “usual“Okabe said he was absolutely certain of the existence of a new Prince of Persia, according to him probably a remake, however it is only a hypothesis and at the moment, as mentioned, there is no confirmation on the matter. We just have to wait for the week. next and possible teasers from the developers Is the return of the Prince near or not? What do you think about it?