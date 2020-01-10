Prince Harry, what will happen to his title and the line of succession to the throne after leaving the Royal Family

Share it:

The latest news on the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tell you that they want to leave the official role in the Royal Family to become economically independent and live between the UK and North America has traveled around the world and has also arrived at Buckingham Palace, where it has sparked the most disparate reactions. But in all this turmoil the question that everyone is asking now is: what will become of title and line of succession to the throne of Prince Harry, who obtained by birthright as the grandson of a reigning sovereign?

To understand each other, can we still call him "prince" or do we have to turn to him as Mr. Sussex or Mr. Windsor, depending on which surname he wants to use (this question is also complicated)?

The question is still to be deciphered, because apparently from a statement from the Queen Elizabeth negotiations to get out Harry and Meghan from the Royal Family are still at the beginning and there is nothing decided. You can read what we know at the moment on the website Sussex, which with the launch of the news shock has also changed with a series of new information on how they will work and show themselves publicly from now on. Are you ready to understand something?

Prince Harry latest news, will he keep title and line of succession to the throne?

Queen Elizabeth with Prince Harry at a family wedding in 2019. Pool / Max MumbyGetty Images

The answers to this question are two: Harry and Meghan Markle they hope so, as they say on their site. They want to stay royal with the titles and with the "financial independence"but don't work for the Corona anymore, a full-time job that keeps them tied, exposes them too much with the media and above all does not make them earn personal money. The other answer is that it is still unknown if their projects will become reality because they have not yet been confirmed by Queen Elizabeth.

The salary of Meghan and Harry as well as that of others royals it comes from private funds, inheritances and other possessions but also from Sovereign Grant, which is a fund halfway between the public and the private sector that subsidizes the Monarchy. Here, their plan is to no longer take a pound of that money but to have the opportunity to work on their own, while keeping the noble titles.

The Dukes of Sussex will continue to support their patronages and charities and also to carry out work for the monarchy abroad.

The website says that as long as the Queen wishes, they will continue to call home the Frogmore Cottage which is owned by the Crown: but with this new business model that makes him keep the noble titles acquired by birth or by marriage (in the case of Meghan Markle) will also be free to use their image to earn money, to follow projects as if they were a real company.

Just as he does not want to lose the title – also because it would mean totally denying his origins and we do not believe that at all Meghan Markle and Harry want to go that far – Harry hopes not to lose the position in the succession line to the British throne. At the moment Prince Harry is sixth after grandmother Betty, his father Charles, his brother William and his three children George, Charlotte and Louis. And Baby Archie? For him the problem does not arise because, perhaps already having this epochal change in mind, Harry and Meghan had decided at his birth not to accept any noble title for him, who is therefore growing as a private citizen.

