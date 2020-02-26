Prince Harry reappears after signed agreement with Queen Elizabeth II

Share it:

Edinburgh, Scotland.- Prince Harry held his first public appearance on Wednesday since the agreement of the Dukes of Sussex with Queen Elizabeth II was signed, to step back as first-class members of the British Royal Family. Meanwhile, there are still pending a series of acts like royals, which will end on March 9.

Prince Harry traveled to the city of Edinburgh without his wife Meghan Markle, to participate in the new eco-tourism platform, Travalyst, which presents a classification system for users to track their carbon emissions. The son of the late Princess Diana (Lady Di), has asked delegates and other attending speakers not to use any title to address him, "call me only Harry."

Photo: Andrew Milligan / AFP



Before taking the stage to deliver a speech about the transport industry, Harry has been presented by the host of the event, former Labor adviser and broadcaster Ayesha Hazarika, "has made it clear that we should all call him Harry, then, ladies and gentlemen , give a big Scottish welcome to Harry. "

On the Travalyst platform, important tourism companies such as Booking.com, Skyscanner, Tripadvisor, Trip.com and Visa participate. The Duke of Sussex intends that, through a point system, tourists can choose ecological flights. After the pertinent greetings, the Duke of Sussex took the stage to a speech where he stated:

We want to hear all the perspectives of the industry, our research shows that many of the efforts have failed to achieve consumer awareness.

Photo: Andrew Milligan / AFP



The launch of Travalyst in September was overshadowed by the controversial and luxurious way of travel of the Dukes of Sussex, which included a small vacation at the Elton John mansion in southern France, "we believe that traveling is a good thing, it is the heart of human experience, cultural connections and new friendships, "Harry argued.