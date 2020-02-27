Prince Harry, how to call him after the farewell to the Royal Family? He suggests it directly from Edinburgh

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If this were a movie we could call it: Call me by my name. That is normal in the real world but for a prince and former (at least formally) Duke of Sussex it is a real revolution. The Prince Harry he revealed how to call him after the farewell to the Royal Family his and hers Meghan Markle which will be effective from April 1, 2020 and for a trial year.

Before the changes are truly effective, before starting their new life in Canada (or perhaps in California?) The Prince Harry has some tasks to accomplish at home on behalf of Queen Elizabeth, who requested his presence and that of Meghan to some family events between February and March 2020. The first, however, is a conference of a personal project on the theme of sustainable travel, Travalyst: on this occasion the Duke of Sussex, who will still have this title from 1st April but in a "sleeping" version, said he prefers be called simply "Harry".

Harry at the first event in London after the divorce from the family. Meghan Markle will join him soon. WPA PoolGetty Images

Queen Elizabeth's severe but fair decision involves not only Prince Harry's military titles (and perhaps losing them is her biggest regret) but also her officers: Harry remains a prince and a Duke but with the request to become a free citizen to earn a living as he sees fit far from the pressing spotlights of Great Britain he has lost the possibility of using them. Another ongoing controversy is the one about the use of the appellation royal: the Queen said that Meghan and Harry will not be able to use, in these 12 months of trial by royalty without duties towards the Crown, the term Sussex Royal for their business (therefore also the Instagram profile @SussexRoyal will have to be changed).

Meghan Markle and Harry were asked for a couple of Crown public events in March 2020. They will be the last in the role of senior royals. STEFAN ROUSSEAUGetty Images

In the press release issued by the still-for-little-Dukes-of-Sussex they pointed out that the term "royal" is not only for the use and consumption of Elizabeth II (arrow that many have noticed), but that in any case they will be subject to family directives. There is an air of maretta and this is undeniable so we will see together how the relationship between Sussex will evolve, Cambridge and royal grandmother during the events of March 2020, the last ones from royal in office, when you will see them for the last time (perhaps) officially, all together.

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE