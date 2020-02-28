Prince Harry goes to music and records a song with singer Jon Bon Jovi

Share it:

Prince Harry has recorded a song with the performer Jon Bon Jovi whose benefits will be beneficial.

Has happened. The prince harry He has carried out his first ‘media work’ after, together with Meghan Markle, he announced last January that he is leaving his job as a senior member of the British Royal Family. And believe it or not, this special project has been recording a song with artist Jon Bon Jovi. How do you hear it! This Friday, the grandson of Isabel II went to the very Abbey Road studios in London with the interpreter of "Livin 'On a Prayer" to sing in front of a microphone the theme ‘Unbroken’. Of course, the benefits of this profitable duet will go to the Invictus Games Foundation, a charity that presides over Lady Di's son and is responsible for organizing sporting events in which retired, injured or injured war veterans participate.

In fact, it was Harry's own official Instagram – which still prays under the Sussex Royal brand – that has given a small preview of the recording in which, unfortunately, the prince is not heard to be sung. To see the result and hear it take out his vein more rocker we will have to wait until March, when the song is officially released.

The prince also recreated with Bon Jovi the famous photo in the zebra crossing of Abbey Road Studios

In addition, with them will be the Invictus Games Choir, a luxury musical group that is also composed of retired or injured war veterans. Come on, that the result of this morning of work on Abbey Road promises a lot. Also, to put the icing on the cake, Harry has decided to pose with Bon Jovi and two colleagues from the aforementioned NGO in the mythical zebra crossing where the Beatles held the cover of the album ‘Abbey Road’. In this case, the ‘royal’ took the place of the Beatle Harrison – winking his name.

Prince Harry with Bon Jovi and two members of the NGO Invictus Games. Getty Images

One of the morning's anecdotes occurred when Bon Jovi introduced Meghan's husband and referred to him as “the singer formerly known as Prince,” making a clear nod to the scramble a few days ago caused the prince to ask that they only refer to him as Harry and referring to the late rock star Prince. Often ‘megamix’!

